Pop Star Pink Denounces Hamas and Its Supporters’ ‘Hate-Filled Demonstrations’

Pop star Pink took to social media on Friday to publicly call for Hamas terrorists to release all the hostages they kidnapped when they invaded Israel on October 7.

A ten-point plan was posted on social media to set out the “What About Us” singer’s anger at the actions of Hamas and those that support the terrorist organization though “hate-filled demonstration.”

Here’s the complete list posted by Pink:

The hostages need to come home. Hamas is a terrorist organization that seeks to destroy Jews. They also murder and oppress women, the LGBTQIA+ community and political opponents. Palestinians need a solution that honors their aspirations and their humanity. Neither Palestinians nor Israelis can exist peacefully under the threat of Hamas. Protecting innocent civilian life must remain of utmost priority. No one should celebrate the murder of women and children. Ripping down images of kidnapped children is inhumane. Nuance and complexity are not rewarded on social media something going viral does not make it true. The responsibility of traditional media to report the unbiased facts has never been more critical. Prejudice and acts of hate toward any one group is unacceptable. Any violent or hate-filled demonstrations taking place around the world are making the problem worse, not better

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, is Jewish and has addressed antisemitism in the past.

Celebrities such as Natalie Portman, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, Jamie Lee Curtis, Gal Gadot, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler and others have taken to social media to share their support for Israel after the terrorist group Hamas launched deadly land and air strikes on the country.