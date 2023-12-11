Watch: Kid Rock Says Trump Is the Same Person Post-Indictments — ‘Toughest Son of a B*tch on Earth’

Kid Rock had nothing but praise for former President Donald Trump’s steely resolve during an interview with The Tucker Carlson Encounter released Monday.

A partial transcript is as follows:

TUCKER CARLSON: You seen Trump a lot recently. How’s he doing?

KID ROCK: Toughest son of a bitch on the earth. He’s doing great, it’s incredible. I love spending time with him and getting to know him. Since he became president, the first few months having dinner at the White House with him, and from there on, we’ve just hit it off. I can relate to him in a lot of ways as someone who might speak out of turn a lot bit and and say what’s on my mind. If you look at his track record and who he is as a whole, there’s a lot more good there than anything.

TUCKER CARLSON: Without betraying the details of the conversation, you’ve been with Trump a bunch of times since he’s got indicted and the world has been crashing in around him, how does he seem?

KID ROCK: Can’t tell.

TUCKER CARLSON: Really?

KID ROCK: No, when we’re golfing or hanging out in different scenarios, his spirits are always up and he’s always talking about his country. He’s always talking about this country and how he wants to win. I’ve never seen anybody who wants to win for this country like that guy and I don’t think we’ll ever seen anything like that in our lifetime. He’s the greatest president we’ve had.