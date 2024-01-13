Background Actor Sues ‘Pearl’ Star Mia Goth Over Alleged Kicking Assault

A background actor has filed a lawsuit against actress Mia Goth, claiming she intentionally kicked his head while filming the upcoming movie MaXXXine.

Filed by James Hunter, the lawsuit claims that Goth, wife of actor Shia LaBeouf, kicked him while filming a scene in which he had been playing a dead person. Per Variety:

In the lawsuit, Hunter states that he was hired for three days of work to play the role of “Dead Parishioner.” On the first night of shooting, he lay on the ground for several hours covered in fake blood, “enduring ants and mosquitoes.” In the scene, Goth was to run past him, and sometimes step over him, look down and keep running. The suit alleges that on the fourth take, Goth nearly stepped on him. Hunter complained to the second assistant director and the concern was relayed to Goth.

Hunter says that Goth deliberately kicked him in the head with her boot on the next take, which gave him a concussion. Later, Hunter says that Goth approached him in the bathroom where she “taunted, mocked and belittled” him while daring him to do anything about it.

Hunter later felt lightheaded on his drive home and had to pull over twice. He had been slated for three days of work but the casting agency allegedly informed him that the production did not want him for the remaining days. Goth has been accused of battery while the movie studio A24 and director Ti West have been accused of wrongful termination.

The lawsuit seeks $500,000 in damages, plus punitive damages.

Neither Mia Goth nor her representatives have responded to the lawsuit at this time.

