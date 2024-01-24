The Smiths’ Johnny Marr Demands Trump Stop Using Band’s Songs: ‘Consider This Sh*t Shut Down’

Johnny Marr, the lead guitarist for The Smiths, is demanding former President Donald Trump stop using the band’s songs at campaign events, making him the latest pop star to publicly rebuke Trump.

The demand came Tuesday after ABC News reporter Soorin Kim posted a video showing The Smiths’ music being played ahead of what appeared to be a Trump campaign rally in South Dakota last year.

“Ahh…right…OK. I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass,” the British rocker replied. “Consider this shut right down right now.”

Ahh…right…OK. I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass. Consider this shit shut right down right now. https://t.co/M6eYROedOy — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) January 23, 2024

A growing number of pop stars has demanded Trump stop using their music at campaign rallies and other events.

They include Linkin Park,Neil Young, Steven Tyler, Panic! at the Disco, Phil Collins, The Rolling Stones, and even Rihanna.

Trump isn’t the only GOP politician who has earned the wrath of left-wing Hollywood pop stars.

As Breitbart News reported, the rapper Eminem sent then-Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy a cease and desist letter demanding he stop performing his songs on the campaign trail.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com