‘Riverdale’ Star Lili Reinhart Reveals Shocking Medical Condition

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart took to social media on Monday night to reveal she is newly diagnosed with a medical condition.

Alopecia is the culprit, a condition that causes excessive hair loss.

The 25-year-old posted a video of herself undergoing red light therapy and told fans she “was just diagnosed with alopecia in the midst of a major depressive episode.”

The famous actress posted a short caption alongside the video, which read, ” Red light therapy is my new best friend. #alopecia #mentalhealth.”

The Daily Caller reports Reinhart has been open about her mental health battle and has been forthcoming with fans about her ongoing battle with anxiety and depression.

This is the first time she has spoken about alopecia although Reinhart is not the only famous person battling this condition.

Jada Pinkett Smith has also candidly shared her struggles with alopecia in the past, saying hair loss among women is “painful, depressing and embarrassing.”

Actress Ricki Lake also wrote on Instagram in 2020 that she had struggled for her whole life with hair loss.

“It has been debilitating, embarrassing, painful, scary, depressing, lonely, all the things. There have been a few times where I have even felt suicidal over it.”

Alopecia areata, a specific type of balding caused by an autoimmune disorder that makes hair often fall out in clumps, affects about seven million people in the United States and about 147 million worldwide.

There is no known cure at this time, and the medical profession has yet to fully understand the underlying causes.