Actress Elizabeth Hurley is raising eyebrows with her next role where she engages in a steamy lesbian sex scene — that her own son wrote and directed.

Hurly’s son, Damian, 21, is making his directorial debut with the upcoming film Strictly Confidential, but gay website Pink News is noting that the LGBTQQIAAP2S+ community is already panting for the flick because of the lesbian sex scenes it reportedly contains.

The trailer for the film was posted on February 28 and shows a clip of this scene between Hurley and her co-star Pear Chiravara.

The film, which was shot on digital cameras and looks like a cross between a mystery thriller and reality shows like Love Island or Temptation Island, elicited a lot of chatter on social media, as many users found it odd that a son would direct his own mother in a sex scene.

If you’ve followed Liz Hurley’s IG, you’ve known that her relationship with her son is a little suspect — CT Gallo (@GallosPole57) March 1, 2024

Liz Hurley's son directing that scene with his mother in it. pic.twitter.com/spea5nwgdH — AussieScreenwriter (@AusScreenwriter) March 2, 2024

For his part, Damian raved about working with his 51-year-old mother in a post on Instagram last December.

“I want to worship @ElizabethHurley1 who, during the making of my first ever short film back in 2010 (when I was 8) promised me she’d be in my first feature; true to her word, the minute this film was greenlit, Mama dropped everything and raced out to the beautiful Caribbean to help,” he wrote, adding, “Working together was a dream.”

“Mama dropped everything and raced out to the beautiful Caribbean to help,” he said.

“This has genuinely been the most incredible experience, both professionally and personally. I’ve made lifelong friends and learnt many valuable lessons I’m so so proud of this film,” Damian wrote.

The Gossip Girl cast member lost his father, businessman Steve Bing, to suicide in 2020.

Somehow, Damian is not the first member of Hollywood to direct his own family member in a steamy sex scene.

In September, star Ethan Hawke gushed about directing his 25-year-old daughter Maya in graphic sex scenes for Wildcat, a biopic of author Flannery O’Connor.

“We were so comfortable with it. I couldn’t care less,” Daddy Hawke exclaimed at the time.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston