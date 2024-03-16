Willie Nelson Pays Tribute to Border Patrol Officers in New Cover of ‘The Border’

Country music legend Willie Nelson is paying tribute to border patrol officers by releasing a new cover of “The Border,” the 2019 song by Rodney Crowell.

The tribute may strike some as less than apt since Nelson endorsed Joe Biden back in 2020, when the then-candidate promised to open the southern border and reverse then-President Donald Trump’s border security and immigration measures.

“The Border” is part of Willie Nelson’s new album of the same name that the singer said will be released on May 31.

In his rendition of Crowell’s song, Nelson takes the perspective of an officer with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. “There’s a price on the head of every border patrol,” he sings. “Where the smugglers do business, that’s where I make a stand.”

Later, he sings: “I come home to Maria in a bulletproof vest, with the weight of the whole wide world bearing down on my chest.”

“The Border” was co-written by Crowell and Allen Shamblin. It was featured in Crowell’s 2019 album Texas.

Willie Nelson, who will turn 91 this year, endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential bid in 2020. Back then, Biden promised to throw open the southern border to illegal aliens, vowing to “end prolonged detention” and “enable migrants to live in dignity and safety while awaiting their court hearings.”

Breitbart News listed 64 ways the Biden administration has opened U.S. borders to illegal immigration. Under Biden’s presidency, more than 7 million illegals are believed to have entered the country.

