‘Wheel of Fortune’ Reveals Date of Pat Sajak’s Farewell Show

All good things must come to an end and for “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak that moment arrives Friday, June 7. That’s when the final episode of the iconic game airs with Sajak as host and ends his 41-year tenure in the role.

In September 2022, Sajak surpassed Bob Barker, former host of “Price is Right,” as the longest-running host of any game show, having helmed the show for 40 years.

It wasn’t long after that Sajak announced his planned exit, as Breitbart News reported.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Sajak said. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

Sajak has hosted a syndicated version the show and also a daytime edition for NBC between 1981-89.

He will be retiring roughly three years after the death of beloved “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek, marking an official end to a sprawling era.

The departure comes after plenty of due recognition.

The veteran has been nominated for 23 Daytime Emmy Awards, winning three of them, as well as earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and being honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2011 Daytime Emmy Awards.

A week after Sajak’s news was released last year, it was announced that Ryan Seacrest would be taking over as host in Season 42.