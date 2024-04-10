Paramount Investigating Accusations Sylvester Stallone Called ‘Tulsa King’ Extras ‘Ugly,’ ‘Tub of Lard’

Paramount has launched an investigation into an incident on the set of the drama Tulsa King after several background actors accused star Sylvester Stallone of disparaging them.

On Sunday, a casting agency working on the show announced that it was cutting ties with the Paramount+ series after several extras took to a Facebook group to claim that Stallone called them names during a scene being shot for the second season of series.

The Facebook users claimed that Stallone and the director on set called the hired extras “ugly,” “tub of lard,” and “fat guy with cane.” The man who as supposedly the target of the last barb said the insult “hurt his soul.”

Despite the claims, Tulsa King Director and Executive Producer Craig Zisk said that the accusations were unfounded. Zisk also said that much of the fault lies with Rose Locke Casting, which was tasked with hiring young people to play background roles in a bar scene but instead supplied older actors.

It was also reported that some of the background actors were trying to get selfies with Stallone.

Now, the studio is looking into the situation.

According to CNN, no official complaints have been filed against Stallone or the production. But Paramount is reportedly interviewing cast, crew, and background actors to get to the truth of the incident.

The studio also says that production on season two will continue without a pause even while the investigation continues.

