Rico Wade, Producer of Hits for Outkast and TLC, Dead at 52

Atlanta-based music producer and former collaborator with OutKast and TLC, Rico Wade, has died. He was 52.

No cause of death is available at this time, a representative for Organized Noize told the Hollywood Reporter. His family shared their grief in a statement, saying:

We are deeply saddened by the sudden and unexpected passing of our son, father, husband and brother Rico Wade. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a talented individual who touched the lives of so many. We ask that you respect the legacy of our loved one and our privacy at this time.

The outlet noted in its report Wade, Ray Murray and Sleepy Brown together founded the Dungeon Family collective in the early 1990s.

The hip-hop group included Big Boi, André 3000, CeeLo Green, Big Rube, Big Gipp, Khujo and, later, Wade’s little cousin, Future.

Through their company Organized Noize, Wade, Brown and Murray produced Outkast’s debut album Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik, as well as a good amount of the group’s album ATLiens and tracks on Aquemini and Stankonia, the report went on to note.

The trio co-wrote and produced TLC’s smash hit Waterfalls and produced popular songs like En Vogue’s Don’t Let Go and Ludacris’ Saturday (Oooh! Ooooh!).

Killer Mike shared pics of the Atlanta rap mainstay to his Instagram early Saturday morning while offering condolences to family members.

Born in East Point, Georgia, on Feb. 26, 1972, Rico Wade helped launch the careers of Janelle Monáe, Killer Mike and Future through his work with the Dungeon Family collective and Organized Noize.

In 2014, the Mask Off rapper attributed his success in rap to Wade.