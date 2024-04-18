Jon Voight: If Re-Elected, Trump Will ‘Overrule the Barbaric Animals Destroying Our Country’

Hollywood legend Jon Voight is in no doubt former President Donald Trump must be returned to the White House in 2024 to “overrule the barbaric animals destroying our country.”

He made his declaration by bookending it with the observation Israel is also in grave danger and both countries must safeguard their futures through backing Trump because the alternatives do not bear thinking about.

“Bring back what was lost,” Voight said in a two-minute video posted to his X social media account. “We must bring back the safety of this great country. We must bring back our greatest achievements that once were blooming.

“My friends of all colors, all religions, all nations, we must remember [this] truth: one love, under God. This life is full of injustice, this land of Israel is in danger, the land of the free, the USA, is in danger.

“Let us all come together and make these countries safe again. We must stop this war. We must stop this darkness. This negative plague that is lingering. How? Vote, for the only president that can save these countries once and for all.

“Let all nations bloom, let them shine. My friends, the only way, President Donald J. Trump. He and only he can take this hardship and turn it into a magnificent triumph. He can wipe out this swamp and bring glory, bring justice. And he will help save Israel and warn these enemies that they will pay the price of their injustice, for their disgraceful actions.”

Voight added, “Justice will prevail, and peace for all nations will come to be” should Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, get elected in November.

“President Trump will step up to the plate of justice and overrule the barbaric animals destroying our country, the USA, and destroying the beautiful, sacred land, the walls of many prayers, the soil of Moses, who said, ‘Let my people go.’

“This evil must be wiped out and the gift of life restored with harmony, with faith, with safety, with love, and this is God’s promise. He who seeks truths, he who seeks this and prays, they will earn a gift, the love of God. To God’s glory. God bless.”

This is not the first time the the Oscar, Emmy, and Golden Globe-winning actor has backed Trump in an election year.

His loyalty goes back to 2016 he endorsed Trump in his first move towards high office.

“He’s an answer to our problems. We need to get behind him. The Republicans need to unite behind this man. We need somebody to go in and reconstruct us in a sort of way, get us back to where we were, who we need to be,” he told Breitbart News then.

Clearly nothing has changed in the years since.