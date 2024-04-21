Sydney Sweeney Shares Cheeky Message After Hollywood Producer Insults Her Looks: ‘Sorry for Having Great Tits’

Actress Sydney Sweeney may have coyly fired back at Hollywood producer Carol Baum this weekend when the Euphoria star issued a cheeky message on social media: “Sorry for Having Great Tits.”

Last week, Carol Baum — whose credits include Dead Ringers, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Father of the Bride — disparaged the actress’s looks, openly questioning her “It girl” status.

“There’s an actress who everybody loves now: Sydney Sweeney. I don’t get Sydney Sweeney. I was watching on the plane Sydney Sweeney’s movie [Anyone but You] because I wanted to watch it. I wanted to know who she is and why everybody’s talking about her,” she told New York Times film critic Janet Maslin.

“I watched this unwatchable movie — sorry to people who love this… romantic comedy where they hate each other,” she added.

Baum, who also works as an adjunct professor University of Southern California (USC), said she asked her class to explain the Sydney Sweeney phenomenon.

“I said to my class, ‘Explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?’ Nobody had an answer.

“But then the question was asked, ‘Well, if you could get your movie made because she was in it, would you do it?’ … That’s a very hard question to answer because we all want to get the movie made and who walks away from a green light? Nobody I know. Your job is to get the movie made,” she said.

A representative for Sweeney later hit back at Baum, lamenting that the Hollywood veteran chose to attack another woman.

“How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman. If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms. Baum’s character,” the statement said.

Several days later, Sydney Sweeney fired back with a personal salvo of her own on Instagram in which she shared a sultry photo of herself in a sweatshirt emblazoned with the message: “Sorry for Having Great Tits.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.