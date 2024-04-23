Watch: Alec Baldwin Smacks Phone of Activist Demanding He Say ‘Free Palestine’

Left-wing Hollywood star Alec Baldwin has been recorded on video smacking the phone of an anti-Israel agitator confronting him in a New York coffee shop.

The clip shows the actor becoming increasingly irritated after a protester accosts him over the fatal Rust set shooting and asks him to say “free Palestine” and “f— Israel” on camera.

Baldwin, 66, rejected both demands from the ambush interviewer before asking a server to call police as the taunts go on.

The protester continues filming, at which point Baldwin says: “Can you do me one quick favor?”

White devil Alec Baldwin attacked me

The actor was repeatedly shouted at by the protester, who told him: “Alec, can you please say ‘Free Palestine’ one time.”

“’Free Palestine,’ Alec, just one time and I’ll leave you alone. I’ll leave you alone, I swear, just say ‘free Palestine’ one time,” she continued.

The woman also asked: “Why did you kill that lady? You killed that lady and got no jail time,” referring to the fatal Rust set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“F*** Israel, f*** Zionism,” the woman can be heard saying.

He then smacks the phone out of the protester’s hand. She later claimed to be the innocent victim in the exchange.

The New York Post identifies the woman as a “podcast host who is known for ambush interviews.”

Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter after he was indicted by a grand jury. The trial is set to begin in July.

In 2018, a man claimed Baldwin assaulted him during a dispute over parking in front of the 30 Rock actor’s luxury apartment. Baldwin insisted the man made up the story to extort him and later sued him for defamation.

In 2013, Baldwin allegedly grabbed journalist Tara Palmeri — then a reporter for the New York Post — by the arm and hurled insults at her, saying, “I want you to choke to death.”