Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has been sued by her former camera operator for alleged sexual harassment and for creating an allegedly hostile work environment where he was forced her to watch her having sex in a moving car

Emilio Garcia, the rapper’s former personal camera operator, has claimed that Stallion had sex with another woman in an SUV as she sat “right beside” him while on tour in Spain in June 2022. Per Fox News:

The following day, Stallion allegedly asked Garcia if he was in the SUV the previous night. Once he confirmed, Stallion instructed Garcia, “Don’t ever discuss what you saw,” according to court documents. During the same trip, Garcia claimed that Stallion, whose full name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, also “berated and directed her fat-shaming comments towards” him. The “Hot Girl Summer” singer allegedly called him a “fat b—-” and told him to “spit your food out,” and that “you don’t need to be eating,” docs stated.

Garcia also said that he had been “purposefully misclassified” as an independent contractor, which led to hours of his work not being properly recorded. He also said that Stallion did not pay him “meal or rest break premiums” in violation of California Labor Codes.

“As a result of misclassification, Plaintiff was not permitted to take rest and meal breaks,” the lawsuit has claimed. “Many times, Plaintiff worked over five consecutive hours without a thirty-minute meal break.”

Garcia said that Stallion terminated him from his position in July 2023 after she had him work “in excess of 50 hours under the close scrutiny and explicit discretion of Stallion, who continuously contacted Plaintiff at all hours, directing him to brainstorm TikTok videos, to edit content that Plaintiff had not captured, and complete various assignments.”

“Plaintiff grapples with mounting anxiety, depression, and physical distress stemming from the toxic work environment, compounded by the trauma of unpaid work,” the lawsuit further stressed.

Attorney Ron Zambrano, partner and Employment Litigation Chair at West Coast Employment Lawyers, told Fox News in a statement that Stallion “needs to pay our client what he’s due, own up to her behavior and quit this sort of sexual harassment and fat-shaming conduct.”

“Emilio should never have been put in a position of having to be in the vehicle with her while she had sex with another woman. ‘Inappropriate’ is putting it lightly. Exposing this behavior to employees is definitely illegal,” said Zambrano.

Megan Thee Stallion has denied the accusation.

“This is an employment claim for money – with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her. We will deal with this in court,” Megan’s attorney Alex Spiro said.

