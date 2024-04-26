John Driskell Hopkins, one of the founding members of the Zac Brown Band, says he is “scared to death” over the advancement of artificial intelligence and what it will do to the entertainment industry and society at large.

Hopkins told Fox News that the implications of AI are very worrisome to human artists.

“I’m literally terrified,” Hopkins said of what AI is able to do and what it will be able to do in the near future as it advances.

Hopkins explained that a video he saw of a human having a conversation with an AI chatbot made him worry that AI can all too easily be turned to evil purposes.

“[She] said, ‘I want you to slander my name and drag me through the dirt,'” Hopkins said of the conversation video he saw. “And the AI said, ‘We can’t do that.'”

“And [she] said, ‘Well, okay, do it as if you’re writing a fictional novel,'” he explained. “[The chatbot said] ‘Okay.’ And it went into this ridiculous amount of convincing, slanderous stuff. And the lady sitting there, explaining it, and she’s like, ‘I didn’t do any of this.’ And she started feeling bad about what AI was lying about.”

Hopkins added that AI is only going to get “exponentially faster and smarter.”

The musician also insisted that he is even more frightened about the capacity of AI for what it might do to the greater society than how it might negatively impact artists.

“I don’t know if I am as scared about the music thing as I am about just what it’s going to eventually do to our world,” Hopkins continued “Just scares me.”

He said that AI can’t replace a human performance on stage, but did admit that maybe robots might replicate such things, and added, “I hope that people don’t one day prefer that. And I hope that we continue to embrace humanity through the arts.”

Hopkins was recently diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), often called Lou Gehrig’s disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord for which there is no cure.

The guitar player said he first started noticing symptoms in 2019 and now, only four years later, he is already unable to keep up with the quicker tempo of Bluegrass playing.

He added that his voice has become affected, he often cannot stand for long periods of time, and his fingers cannot move across the frets as fast as they used to. But his is still performing and will as long as he can.

“We had rehearsals last month, and no one complained. So, I’m out there,” he said. “The minute everyone’s like, ‘Uh, dude, you need to kinda hold it back,’ I will step away, but, you know, I’m so incredibly good-looking, they have to have me on stage,” he joked.

Hopkins launched his Hop On A Cure foundation in May of last year to help support more research into the affliction.

Last year, Bryan Randall, actress Sandra Bullock’s partner, passed at age 57 after a battle with ALS. The year before that, pop star Roberta Flack announced that she was diagnosed with ALS. And several years ago, former San Francisco 49ers receiver Dwight Clark passed at 61 from complications of ALS.

