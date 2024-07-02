‘Entourage’ Star Kevin Dillon Says Tesla Stopped Mid-Car Wash, Causing Fender Bender

Actor Kevin Dillon’s Tesla vehicle suddenly stopped in the middle of a car wash last week, resulting in a rear-end fender bender involving three other cars.

The Entourage star’s Tesla took an unintended stop mid-car wash, with police saying the incident caused a rear-end ripple effect for three vehicles in line behind the actor, according to a report by TMZ.

The incident reportedly took place at a Los Angeles-area drive-through car wash on Monday last week.

Sources told TMZ that Dillon was the cause of the fender bender involving the three cars that were behind him — not the car wash equipment.

The Poseidon star reportedly lifted up from his seat, at which point he inadvertently triggered the brakes and brought his Tesla to an unwanted halt.

The three cars behind him, which were left in neutral as they go through the car wash, experienced a rear-end fender bender as a result.

While damage to the other vehicles was minimal, at least one person complained of discomfort. Police, therefore, were called to the scene to take an accident report.

Sources also told TMZ that the car wash had a warning affixed to it informing Tesla owners that any sudden movements in their seat may result in their vehicle automatically shifting into park, which could result in injury to others or damage to nearby cars.

