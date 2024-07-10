Disneyland Braces for Massive Strike as Cast Members Struggle to Make a Living

Visitors to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, could soon be greeted with picket lines as a key labor group that represents 14,000 of the park’s cast members is preparing for a strike authorization vote amid contract negotiations.

The showdown comes as Disneyland cast members continue to publicly voice their discontent over the wages they earn, saying they have trouble making ends meet while Disney executives live like kings. They also allege management has retaliated against them for wearing union pins on the job.

Now, the acrimony could soon impact visitors to the park — a potentially major embarrassment for Disney.

A strike would impact nearly half of Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney cast members, according to a report from The Orange County Register. Master Services Council — which represents 14,000 Disneyland employees from four different uni0ns — said Tuesday that a strike authorization vote will be held next week.

The results of the strike authorization vote will reportedly be announced by July 20, after voting ends.

“We won’t accept less than what we deserve because we know our value to Disney,” the Disneyland unions said this week in a joint statement. “The theme parks’ profits come from our hard work making a trip to Disneyland a magical experience for guests.”

A potential strike would wreak havoc on the visitor experience at Disneyland.

That’s because a work stoppage would impact large swaths of cast members whose jobs interface with guests. They include ticket takers, parking attendants, tram drivers, ride operators, and store personnel.

A strike would be the latest PR setback for Disney.

The company is still recovering from a ruinous culture war with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over the state’s Parental Rights in Education Law, which prohibits radical gay and transgender indoctrination in schools.

Disney recently raised the white flag by dropping most of its legal claims against Florida, and recently announced it will invest $17 billion in the state, including a fifth theme park.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com