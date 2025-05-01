Two illegal aliens are accused of breaking into a Garner, North Carolina, woman’s home, demanding money from her husband, then kidnapping her and her baby girl.

Illegal aliens Paola Duran Duran, 25 years old, and Miguel Angel Duran Duran, 23 years old, have been arrested by the Garner Police Department and charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping and one count of second-degree kidnapping.

According to police, the illegal alien siblings broke into the family’s residence with firearms and demanded $1 million. When the woman’s husband refused, they allegedly tied him up and kidnapped the woman and the couple’s 11-month-old daughter.

The woman, with her daughter, was able to escape and seek help from a nearby resident.

A third suspect, Eleodoro “Leo” Estrada-Hernandez, a Mexican national, remains on the run from law enforcement and is wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Estrada-Hernandez is charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree kidnapping, one count of felony firearm possession, and two counts of assault by pointing a firearm.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.