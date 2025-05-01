Exclusive: Rep. Jim Jordan Suggests Expedited Review for Executive Actions Blocked by District Judges

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) discussed ideas for reform around the judiciary.

Host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said, “I do think on certain executive actions that directly challenge the head of the executive branch, the commander-in-chief, the president United States, there may need to be some kind of expedited review so that it moves through in a fast, in a much timelier way.”

Jordan responded, “So, we’re looking at that. In fact, the bill we passed on the injunction issue, we did allow for a limited expedited review in there, in a unique situation where, if you had some state attorney generals from different federal districts who were bringing a federal case… then it would get to the Supreme Court in an expedited way. So, we even had a little touch of that in the bill we’ve already passed, but I do think that’s something you got to look at.”

