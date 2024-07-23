‘House of Cards’ Producer Dana Brunetti: Democrats in ‘Chaos,’ ‘Many Do Not Want Kamala Harris as the Nominee’

Hollywood’s outpouring of love and support for Kamala Harris in the past two days isn’t as sincere as it appears, according to a major movie producer. In a rare moment of Hollywood candor, Dana Brunetti — who has produced The Social Network, Captain Phillips, and the Fifty Shades of Grey movies — revealed that many Democrats in the entertainment industry secretly don’t want Kamala Harris to be the party’s nominee but won’t say so publicly for fear of being called racist and sexist.

He also slammed the Democratic party for its fear-driven groupthink mentality, which has stifled dissent and independent thinking.

“The current Democratic party is in chaos. They can’t run the party, much less the country. They have no one but themselves to blame for Trump’s win in November,” the Oscar-nominated producer told Variety.

“Hollywood has always pandered to fear, especially with politics. Many do not want Kamala Harris as the nominee. However, they’re petrified of the ramifications of voicing their opinion, especially against a minority female. The fear of being ostracized for speaking one’s opinion — while at the same time having the audacity to call Republicans cult members because it is acceptable — is hilarious to me.”

Kamala Harris has aggressively positioned herself as the party’s nominee in the two days since Joe Biden announced that he is quitting his re-election campaign.

Her rapid seizure of power was abetted by a deluge of Hollywood support, with numerous celebrity donors and influencers including George Clooney and Rob Reiner lining up to back her.

Despite her numerous cheerleaders in the news media, Harris has remained stubbornly unpopular with voters on both sides of the divide, consistently polling lower than the massively unpopular Biden. Her 2020 presidential campaign was a notorious flop, with Harris forced to bow out early in the primaries after failing to ignite interest from her own party.

