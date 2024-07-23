George Clooney Backs Kamala Harris for President After Leading Charge to Dump Biden

Hollywood star George Clooney has endorsed Vice President Kamal Harris and her run for the White House while thanking President Joe Biden for “saving democracy” by the simple expediency of standing down.

“President Biden has shown what true leadership is,” Clooney gushed in a statement shared with CNN, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“He’s saving democracy once again. We’re all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest.”

Clooney previously penned a devastating essay for the New York Times demanding Biden step aside for the national good. “We are not going to win in November with this president,” Clooney predicted. “On top of that, we won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate.”

Clooney’s backing for Harris and public dismissal of Biden follows a long line of elite money now rallying for her cause.

As Breitbart News reported, Hollywood donors with deep pockets and high Democrat ambitions are reportedly lining up to contribute to her higher ambitions in 2024.

Harris already counts on a broad base of supporters who have gone public in time since Biden said he was stepping down.

Names such as Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Bette Midler, Mark Ruffalo, and Jon Cryer all weighed in while others like Sharon Stone will be watching closely as she said she will move to Europe if former President Donald Trump wins again.

Biden announced Sunday afternoon he is ending his quest for reelection.

“While it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” he said in a prepared statement.