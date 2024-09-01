Joel Pollak Joins Timcast to Discuss ‘The Agenda’ for a 2nd Trump Term, Says Kamala Looked Like ‘a Kid’ in CNN Interview

Breitbart Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak joined a Timcast to explore what lies ahead for a return of former President Donald Trump to the White House while offering his views on Vice President Kamala Harris and her recent CNN interview.

Pollak was quick to say he was underwhelmed both by the content of the Harris contribution as well as the CCN presentation which left her looking like a child sitting in with the adults:

What interested me was the staging of the interview, if you look at how they were sitting. First of all they chose a dark set, I don’t know why they did that, you know, you’re the joy candidate … it was like Cruella Deville and then you’ve got this black tabletop and Tim Walz sitting there kind of Bolt upright looking much bigger than her. She’s far from the camera so she looks smaller than she actually is but she looks diminished and the table’s above her waist so it almost looks like a kid at the grown-ups table for the first time it really doesn’t look good.

WATCH: Joe Pollak Dissects Kamala Harris Contribution to CNN Interview:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Pollak went on to further take apart the staging and the set:

I don’t know who made those decisions but if it was CNN maybe they’re trying to tank her campaign because it did not look presidential. She looked like she was trying to prove she belonged and couldn’t. She’s the smallest one there… she shrinks really in that dark set and this is a much more informal set but when you’re running for president you know if you look in the background in the CNN set they have all these coffee mugs strewn about it looks kind of messy and sloppy it’s a cafe without people it’s really weird.

He further contrasted Harris with former President Barack Obama, pointing out he always “sat in an armchair.”

Pollak added “you want the full view of the candidate but also the informality you can get… you can move, change positions, you don’t see her doing anything there.”