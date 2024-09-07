Country Music Star Gretchen Wilson Endorses Trump: ‘My Family Were All Kennedy Democrats. But That’s When the Democrats Were on the Side of the People’

Former President Donald Trump received an impassioned endorsement from Grammy Award-winning country music star Gretchen Wilson during a rally in Wisconsin on Saturday, with the singer excoriating the Democratic party for abandoning the American people.

Gretchen Wilson appeared alongside Trump during his rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin. Before she performed, she spoke about her humble upbringing in Illinois and her family, which supported Democrats.

“Back in the day my family were all Kennedy Democrats. But that’s when the Democrats were on the side of the people,” she said. “Once I started paying attention to what was really going on, I realized the Democratic Party left us.”

She then urged Americans to vote for Trump-Vance in November in order to safeguard freedom.

Watch below:

As Breitbart News reported, the Democratic party under Kamala Harris is quickly becoming the party of corporate power.

Nearly 90 corporate CEOs and other leaders signed a letter Friday endorsing Kamala for president. Their endorsements exemplify a profound shift in the Democratic party, which once championed working class Americans and the downtrodden, but now embodies unbridled corporate interests.

Wisconsin is once again a crucial swing state in the presidential election, with polls showing Trump and Kamala Harris in a virtual tie.

Gretchen Wilson is perhaps best-known for her Grammy-winning single “Redneck Woman,” which was released in 2004.

