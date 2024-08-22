Former President Donald Trump is leading Vice President Kamala Harris in Nevada and seeing a virtual tie in Wisconsin, recent figures from Rasmussen Reports revealed.

The survey’s results, sponsored by Numbers USA, show Trump with a two-point edge over Harris in Nevada in a head-to-head matchup, with 48 percent to Harris’s 46 percent support.

In a full field, Trump maintains that two-point lead, seeing 46 percent support to Harris’s 44 percent and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s five percent support.

In the key state of Wisconsin, one single percentage point separates Trump and Harris in a head-to-head matchup. In that case, Harris garners 48 percent support to Trump’s 47 percent support. However, in the full field, the two tie with 46 percent support each. Kennedy follows with four percent support, and two percent choose “other.”

The survey was taken August 13-17.

📊 @Rasmussen_Poll for @NumbersUSA NEVADA

Trump: 48%

Harris: 46%

—

NV Full field

Trump: 46%

Harris: 44%

RFK Jr: 5%

—

NV Senate

Rosen (inc): 50%

Brown: 39%

——

WISCONSIN

Harris: 48%

Trump: 47%

—

WI Full field

Harris: 46%

Trump: 46%

RFK… pic.twitter.com/MUUwHaM9Xs — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 21, 2024

It coincides with results from the latest Rasmussen Reports survey showing Trump edging out Harris both in a full field and head to head.

Against Harris alone, Trump sees 49 percent to Harris’s 46 percent. When the full field is brought into the mix, Trump’s lead reduces to 47 percent to Harris’s 45 percent — a two-point difference.

As Rassmussen Reports detailed:

In a six-way matchup — adding Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein, Libertarian Party candidate Chase Oliver, and independent candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornell West — Trump gets 47% to 45% for Harris, with Kennedy at four percent (4%), while Stein and West each one percent (1%), and Oliver has less than one percent support. A week earlier, Trump led the six-way matchup by four points, with 48% to Harris’s 44%.

This is notable, as the survey was fielded, in part, during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, meaning Harris is not seeing a significant bump in support from that event.

🇺🇲 2024 GE: @Rasmussen_Poll Trump: 49% [-1]

Harris: 46% [+1]

Other: 2%

—

Trends:

July 24: Trump +7

Aug. 13: Trump +4

Aug. 21: Trump +3

——

Full field

Trump: 47% [-1]

Harris: 45% [+1]

RFK Jr: 4%

Other: 3% [+/- change vs 8/14]

——

1,893 LV | 8/15 & 18-21 |… pic.twitter.com/w3N6tciQkL — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 22, 2024

While the final day of the Democrat convention is Thursday, it will be followed by an address from Kennedy on Friday, who will speak about his “path forward.”

As Breitbart News reported:

Earlier in August, a report indicated Kennedy would endorse Harris, but Kennedy immediately released a statement denying the report. Kennedy will speak at 2:oo p.m. Eastern time on Friday in Phoenix, Arizona, the same city in which Trump is reportedly scheduled to be.

It remains unclear how Kennedy’s decision will impact the presidential race, as his presence has been widely viewed as helping Trump — not the Democrats. All the while, other third-party candidates, including Cornel West and Jill Stein, have spent the week bashing Harris and encouraging leftists to “abandon” her.

“So, you can be sure the honeymoon will not last because the policies are what they are, because this person has a track record that has put Americans into this moment of despair, this moment of struggle, this moment of agony,” Stein said this week of Harris’s campaign.

“That agony is in our foreign policy, and that agony is in our domestic policy. That agony is very much a product of the Republican and Democratic parties,” she said. “Do not think for a moment that the Democratic Party is the answer to fascism.”

“It would be more accurate to say it is the cause of fascism. Why is that? It’s because the Democrats have pushed this policy, the so-called neoliberal agenda of privatization, of austerity, of major tax giveaways to the super-wealthy, and of endless war,” she declared.

Matt Perdie / Breitbart News