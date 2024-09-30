Watch — ‘Shazam!’ Star Zachary Levi: It Was Worth It to Endorse Trump, Even if It Means ‘Career Suicide’

Actor Zachary Levi, star of Hollywood franchises Chuck and Shazam!, opened his endorsement of former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election this weekend, in the all-important battleground state of Michigan, with a message of unity, saying all Americans, regardless of political party, “deserve to be seen and loved and valued.”

Levi walked onto the stage to introduce a panel discussion between former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and began with a call for people of all stripes to express love and appreciation for their fellow American.

“Turn to the person next to you and say, ‘hey, I’m really glad that you’re alive and I’m really glad that you’re here right now,” he told the crowd.

After the crowd happily complied, Levi followed it up with a Christian message of unity.

“That’s called love and that’s called unity,” he said. “We’re here for unity. We’re here to make sure that we value every single person. Every single person. Whether you’re a Democrat. Whether you’re a Republican. Whether you’re a Libertarian. An Independent. Every single one of us is a child of God. Every single one of us is deserving of being seen and heard and loved and valued.”

The crowd cheered on his message.

Levi said that he based his endorsement of Trump on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s endorsement of the former president. He described his family as Christian conservatives who were Kennedy Democrats before flipping to Reagan Republicans.

“My parents were Kennedy Democrats that then turned into Reagan Republicans,” Levi said. “And they taught me to have a healthy level of distrust for the government and a healthy level of distrust for industry that runs amok.”

“We live in a country that’s been hijacked by a lot of people who want to take this place off the cliff,” he added. “We’re here to stop that. We’re here to make sure we are going to take back this country.”

During the panel discussion with Gabbard and Kennedy Jr., Levi said that he appreciated how the Trump administration had no new wars.

“Under President Trump, we had no new wars,” exclaimed Levi. “And now under this administration, we are in countless, we are in more and more.”

Levi also later expressed concern about the Deep State and large companies like Black Rock influencing American foreign policies.

When the panel closed, Levi expressed gratitude to Americans for their reasoned response to his endorsing former President Donald Trump.

“When I said I was endorsing President Trump through my endorsement of Tulsi and Bobby, the messages that I’ve received … my followers on social media, 90 percent have been quite lovely and supportive and I’ve really appreciated that,” he said. “Including some people that don’t agree with me, don’t agree with President Trump, but they at least are civil enough to recognize that these are conversations that we should have and not just shouting matches and not just hating on people.”

Levi didn’t let the event end without address how his endorsement of President Trump could amount to “career suicide.”

“When I came out and I said I was endorsing President Trump through my endorsement of Tulsi and Bobbi. … Within my industry, as you can probably imagine, Hollywood is a very, very liberal town and this very well could constitute career suicide, so I’m glad I did it with you guys,” he said.