Chris Rock Basks in Trump’s ‘Great Year,’ Lampoons Biden’s ‘Middle Finger’ to America, Bashes Liberals in ‘SNL’ Monologue

Actor-comedian Chris Rock used his opening monologue on NBC’s Saturday Night Live to take a few parting jabs at Joe Biden, joking that the president gave the “middle finger” to America when he preemptively pardoned his son, Hunter.

Chris Rock hosted SNL this weekend and wasted little time in unleashing a series of political jokes.

“Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter Biden. I gotta hand it to Joe, man. You know, he don’t move as fast as he used to. He don’t talk as fast as he used to, you know? But that middle finger still works, boy,” Rock said.

The comedian also briefly touched on President-elect Donald Trump’s victory.

“Trump had a good year, man. Trump’s a survived an assassination attempt. Survived an assassination attempt! Won!

Won the presidency again by winning the popular vote. Was just named Time man of the year,” he said. “You know, it could happen to a nicer guy.”

As Breitbart News reported, Biden issued a blanket pardon of his son Hunter that covers the past ten years. That means Hunter Biden can no longer be prosecuted for his alleged actions including gun charges and tax evasion.

A recent poll showed just two in 10 Americans approve o Biden’s decision to pardon his son.

Biden’s pardon came after the White House repeatedly stated that the president would not pardon Hunter Biden.

