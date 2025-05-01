Trump on National Day of Prayer: ‘God Knows Exactly Where We’re Going’

WASHINGTON–President Donald Trump held a National Day of Prayer ceremony at the White House on Thursday, where he signed an executive order establishing the “Religious Liberty Commission.”

Religious leaders, government officials, and others joined Trump at the ceremony in the Rose Garden. In his remarks, Trump, who has credited God for saving him from nearly being assassinated last July, said, “We have to trust God.”

“So as we bow our heads on this beautiful day, once again, we have to trust our God because our God knows exactly where we’re going, what we’re doing, knows every inch of our life,” Trump said.

“And may He continue to hear our prayers to guide our steps and build up our beloved nation to even greater heights,” he added.

Dr. Phil McGraw, known for his hit T.V. show Dr Phil, spoke during the ceremony, sharing he was glad to “see religion coming back to the White House.” He also attested to Trump’s faith based on their private interactions when cameras are off.

“I’ve sat with President Trump with no cameras around, nobody listening, nobody watching, and I’m telling you, this is a man of deep faith, a man of deep conviction,” he said to applause.

“And this is a man that wants this country to have a heart and have religion, and God bless America for giving us President Donald Trump,” he said, adding that Trump “cares about every single person in America.”

At the culmination of the ceremony, the president signed the executive order aimed at safeguarding religious freedom.

A White House fact sheet notes that the Religious Liberty Commission is directed to produce “a comprehensive report on the foundations of religious liberty in America, strategies to increase awareness of and celebrate America’s peaceful religious pluralism, current threats to religious liberty, and strategies to preserve and enhance protections for future generations.”

Trump will appoint a chair and vice chair to head the commission, while others from a range of backgrounds will serve on it as well.