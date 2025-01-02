Actor John Capodice, ‘Ace Venture,’ ‘Seinfeld,’ ‘General Hospital’ Star, Dead at 83

Actor John Capodice, probably best known for his roles in Ace Ventura, Seinfeld, and General Hospital has died at the age of 83.

Capodice passed in Blauvelt, New York, on Monday only five days after celebrating his 83rd birthday on Christmas Day.

Born in Chicago, John was a US Army Veteran from 1964 to 1966, and appeared on stage, television and in many films, He was also a proud member of the Blauvelt Sons of Italy Rockland Lodge 2176, his obituary states.

Capodice certainly had an extensive career in movies and TV. On the big screen, he appeared in Wall Street, The Doors, Honeymoon in Vegas and Independence Day.

On TV his first big shot was on the soap opera Ryan’s Hope. But he went on to be featured in shows including, CSI, Law & Order, Will & Grace, Melrose Place, Mad About You, Six Feet Under, The West Wing and Murder, She Wrote and many more. He also had a repeat role as Carmine Cerullo in the soap opera General Hospital from 1994 to 1996.

But most fans will fondly recall his turn in the seventh episode of the hit sitcom Seinfeld where he portrayed Vic, the laundromat owner who’s machines were destroyed with cement by Kramer after he and Jerry suspected Vic of stealing money.

His other most prominent role was as skeptical police detective Aguado who clashed with Jim Carry’s “pet detective” in the 1994 comedy Ace Venture: Pet Detective.

“John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all who had the pleasure to meet him,” his obituary reads.

Capodice leaves behind his wife, Jane, and daughters Tessa De Pierro and Cassandra Hansen. The actor was a devoted grandfather of David, Jake, Frankie, and Giuliana. He is also survived by sisters Kathy Magluilo and Patti Lindsay.

His family have revealed that that donations in his memory can be made to the New York homeless veterans charity Rockland Homes for Heroes.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston