Exclusive — Sen. Bernie Moreno: ‘Failure’s Not an Option’ on ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

“Failure’s not an option” when it comes to President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, assuring Americans that Republicans are united.

When asked about the congressional progress on making some of President Donald Trump’s reforms — like extending the 2017 tax cuts — a reality, Moreno said he is remaining optimistic because “failure is not an option.”

“We cannot fail. … Failure means a $4 trillion tax increase, the largest in American history, at a time when voters are already paying too much for everything else. So we have to make this tax reform permanent,” he said.

“Next year, we’ll have, actually, somebody with a brain in charge of the Federal Reserve that President Trump will pick. We’re going to lower interest rates at that point,” he said, noting that the “golden age of this country is in front of us.”

“I think we’re really going to see some positive momentum,” he said.

Moreno said he understands why so many Americans are frustrated because Republicans do not seem to be united, but he said behind the scenes, the GOP is, indeed, united.

“There’s a couple that need to be, you know, maybe a little bit more talked to than others. But ultimately, because failure is not an option, we will [not] and cannot fail, and therefore I’m very confident,” the senator said.

“I think the bill should legally be called the big, beautiful bill. Let’s make Democrats defend why they don’t like the big beautiful bill. They made us say Inflation Reduction Act, which we know that had nothing to do with reducing inflation. So I believe we can get that on the president’s desk. Have him sign it for July 4. What an amazing celebration,” he added.

