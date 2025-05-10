Actor John Cleese Suggests Suspending Stephen Miller ‘By the Neck,’ Deletes Tweet

Harry Potter and Monty Python and the Holy Grail actor John Cleese suggested in a now-deleted post on social media, that White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller be suspended by his neck over comments made regarding habeas corpus.

“I see Stephen Miller says he is actively thinking about suspending ‘habeas corpus,'” Cleese wrote in a now-deleted post on X. “As this has been the keystone of the Rule of Law for centuries, I’d like to suggest that we actively think about suspending Stephen Miller… Preferably by the neck.”

Cleese’s post comes as reports have surfaced that the Trump administration is thinking of suspending habeas corpus.

Per, ABC27 News, “habeas corpus is Latin for ‘that you have the body.'”

According to the Cornell University School of Law, habeas corpus is Latin for “that you have the body.” Cornell says in the United States, federal courts can use habeas corpus to determine if a state’s prisoner detention is valid. The writ, or order, of habeas corpus is used to “bring a prisoner or other detainee (such as an institutionalized mental patient or illegal immigrant) before the court to determine if the person’s imprisonment or detention is lawful.”

When asked by a reporter about how President Donald Trump had talked “about potentially suspending habeas corpus to take care of the illegal immigration problem,” Miller explained that “the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus can be suspended in time of invasion,” according to ABC News.

“The Constitution is clear, and that, of course, is the supreme law of the law, that the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus can be suspended in time of invasion,” Miller said.

Miller also added that suspending habeas corpus was “an option” the Trump administration is “actively looking at.”