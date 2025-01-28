Watch: Singer Avery Breaks Down Revealing Ozempic Left Her With Deadly Bone-Thinning Disease

Avery, a singer with a substantial social media following, said in a recent video that Ozempic gave her a bone-thinning disease after taking the weight loss drug for one year.

Addressing her fans, a tearful Avery said that she started taking Ozempic after being dropped by her record label “for being too fat,” believing she “needed Ozempic to be beautiful and successful.” Though the drug proved successful in helping Avery thin, tests have shown that she now has osteoporosis, a bone-thinning disease that puts her at risk for severe and even fatal fractures.

“I’m kind of in shock right now because I wasn’t expecting this,” she said in her video. “Ozempic can cause bone density loss and I didn’t think that would happen to me because I was only on it for a year. But I have significant bone loss, I have osteoporosis and osteopenia.”

“That’s what happens if you use Ozempic for weight loss and you lose too much weight,” she continued. “I know some of you might not relate or some of you might think I’m being annoying or overdramatic but I’m really sharing this to say please don’t take this drug if you don’t need it. Please use me as an example. I just want to be an example of why you need to be careful. It’s become very normalized, but it’s really dangerous. I just can’t believe I did that damage to myself.”

According to UC Davis, the highly popular drug Ozempic involves “a weekly injection that helps lower blood sugar by helping the pancreas make more insulin. It is not approved for weight loss, but some physicians prescribe it to be used for weight loss.”

“Ozempic works by mimicking a naturally occurring hormone. As those hormone levels rise, the molecules go to your brain, telling it you’re full. It also slows digestion by increasing the time it takes for food to leave the body. This is similar to the effect of bariatric surgery,” it added.

