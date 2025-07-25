‘Dumb and Dumber’ Star Jeff Daniels Hopes Trump Supporters Are ‘Losing Tons of Money’

Far-left actor Jeff Daniels says on one hand Donald Trump has created a “loss of civility” in the U.S., but he also hopes that bad things happen to Americans who voted for the president.

That is what he revealed in his visit with left-wing MSNBC host Nicole Wallace on her The Best People podcast this week where he lamented the state of politics in the U.S.A. today.

Daniels told Wallace how sick at heart he is over the state of political discourse in the U.S. and blamed it all on Donald Trump, saying, “We’ve lost decency. We’ve lost civility. We’ve lost respect for the rule of law. We lost it.”

But even as he was crying over that loss of civility, he went on to wish ill-will on Republicans and people who voted for Trump.

Daniels blasted those who voted for and support Trump and said, “I hope you’re losing tons of money, those of you who thought this would be OK. My question is, what are you guys going to do about it?”

Wallace insisted that Trump’s policies will hurt the very people who voted for him, Daniels agreed and then laid out the things he thinks will hurt Americans who supported Trump.

“I think, at the end of the day, that’s what’s going to do it. ‘Wait a minute, the grocery bill is what? $180 more? I can’t get that car that we have to have unless I pay another $8,000. What? Who do I blame for that? Who do I see about that?’ One person,” he bloviated.

Daniels added that Trump was a “snakes oil salesman,” and exclaimed, “At the end of the day it would be about just the price of eggs, did it go up or down, because that’s what he told me he was going to lower the price of eggs or my grocery bill.”

Of course, it is clear this actor lives in a bubble of wealth and privilege and has no concept of what regular Americans are facing. After all, most of the things he delineated have gone down in cost since Trump took office. Prices for many essentials are at a four-year low, with egg prices down, gas prices down, airfare, hotels, and used cars, all down. Also, inflation has not soared like doomsayers predicted and employment and wages are up.

