Stephen Colbert Defends Beyoncé from Trump, Mocks Paramount-Skydance Merger with Pee Jokes

Soon-to-be canceled left-wing late-night host Stephen Colbert unleashed on his own network and President Donald Trump in his return to the show on Monday evening.

In one segment of his opening monologue, the money-losing Late Show host Colbert ripped the merger between Paramount, which owns and operates Colbert’s CBS network and Skydance Media.

“There was some big news from the world of entertainment this weekend,” Colbert said ahead of telling his audience of a Fox News headline reading, “Trump’s FCC approves Paramount-Skydance merger, following the $16 million Trump settlement and Colbert’s cancellation.”

“I’m canceled?!” Colbert joked. “I’m being told I already knew that, but I spent the weekend huffing airplane glue.”

He went on to ridicule the merger and its new stock market symbol (PSKY) and added that the new slogan for the network would be “a pitcher of warm entertainment.”

Colbert also skewered FCC chairman Brendan Carr who apparently said that Colbert was “getting cancer,” when he meant to say “getting cancelled.” Colbert lampooned Carr and added, “Colbert is getting cancer? Was that in the Paramount deal? I gotta call my agent. I have a very strict no-cancer clause!”

He then took aim at President Donald Trump.

Colbert honed in on one of President Trump’s entries on his Truth Social account where he blasted ABC and NBC, which he called arms of the Democrat Party, and hinted that their broadcast licenses “could and should be revoked.”

Colbert also brought up the president’s threat to prosecute Kamala Harris for using campaign funds to pay A-list entertainers, including Beyoncé, to perform at her presidential campaign stops.

Colbert, who has lost the network about $40 million every year practically since he took over the show in 2015, aired a satiric “response” to Trump’s accusation that Colbert said might have come from Beyoncé.

In his faux musical response, he pushed out a “song” linking Donald Trump to convicted sex predator Jeffrey Epstein. The lyrics of this fake Beyoncé song reads as follows:

You and Jeff, you and Jeff

If all of his files are released

You are f’ed

You needed a distraction quick

From all these damning Epstein pics

Don’t come for me like that

I got a big ol’ bat

Don’t you ever for a second

Think we’ll forget

You’re a pedophile’s pal

No evidence has come forward proving that Donald Trump ever visited Jeffrey Epstein’s island retreat where prosecutors say sexual abuse of women and minors occurred. And the president himself has said he “never had the privilege” of visiting Epstein’s island and rejected invitations to do so.

