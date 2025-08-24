Spencer Pratt Calls Out Gavin Newsom’s California Chaos: ‘Streets Covered in Feces, Store Closings, Home Invasions, Fentanyl Overdoses’

Reality TV show star Spencer Pratt highlighted several of California Democrat Gavin Newsom’s many failures and he is taking the fight straight to the governor and likely 2028 Democrat candidate for president.

The The Hills star has been relentlessly blasting Newsom on social media for months, ever since the disastrous L.A. fires showed that the governor has been not just useless in the recovery, but duplicitous, as far as Pratt is concerned. And it is clear that Pratt’s barbs have drawn blood since the governor’s office viciously slapped back at Pratt, and desperately tried to blunt his influence by labeling Pratt a “C-list reality TV star.”

One of Pratt’s recent X posts roasted Newsom for his real record as governor as speculation that he is aiming for the White House grows.

Pratt re-posted a CNN video revealing that 75 percent of California Democrats are urging Newsom to run for president. But Pratt warned his fellow Californians away from Newsom and reminded them of his real record, writing, “if America wants burned alive senior citizens, streets covered in human feces, major stores closing, home invasions nightly, and fentanyl overdoses on 24/7, money laundering non profits, and and and YES NEWSOM will be your guy so get ready America!”

Pratt has been on a crusade against Newsom ever since he spotted the gov. supporting a piece of legislation that would steal away the burned out properties of Pacific Palisades home owners so that California Democrats could replace the single-family homes with “affordable housing.”

Pratt’s criticism was so strong that the gov.’s office jumped to social media to go on the attack. It was an attack that angered Pratt even more, who called Newsom’s lack of leadership “shameful.”

Pratt’s search for answers for why California is refusing to allow L.A. area fire victims to rebuild their homes has become so strong that Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott vowed to look into it and help Pratt get answers.

“What happened in the Palisades was a horrific tragedy, and we must do everything we can to make sure it never happens again,” Scott wrote on X. “That’s why I promised Spencer Pratt, I’m going to get an investigation into how this happened and introduce a bill to help the victims recover.”

Pratt’s social media campaign against Newsom has drawn a lot of support and many are even asking the TV actor to run for California governor to depose Newsom.

