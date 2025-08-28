Kim Kardashian Trashes Trump Illegal Immigration Crackdown from Italy: ‘Protect the People’ Who ‘Built Our Country’

Kim Kardashian lamented President Donald Trump’s immigration policy while attending Diane von Furstenberg’s DVF Awards in Venice, Italy, this week.

Kardashian criticized the Trump administration’s immigration policy when being honored for her work on achieving prison reform.

“In the news you hear, ‘Oh, it’s about people who have committed these crimes and they’re trying to help out our country.’ But then you hear about all of the people who have worked so hard to build our country, and so many people that are such a part of our country getting affected,” she said. “People I know. People my friends know.”

“You want to believe that there’s a powerful message in protection, but then you see that it’s not really happening like that,” she continued. “It’s really tough, but I think that we have to do what we can to protect the people that have really supported and built our country.”

Kim Kardashian had previously worked with the Trump administration on prison reform and she told Variety that she “would love to” visit the White House again.