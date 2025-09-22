Heavy Metal Band Gwar Stages Assassination of Donald Trump, Elon Musk Decapitation at Chicago Concert

The heavy metal rock group Gwar shocked their audience with a graphic depiction of the assassinations of President Donald Trump and Tesla chief Elon Musk at their Chicago show over the weekend.

The band’s performance at Chicago’s Riot Fest on Saturday raised eyebrows once the spectacles of the political mock murders hit social media.

During Saturday’s show, a mannequin dressed like Elon Musk was presented wearing a ball cap and black DOGE t-shirt. The mannequin was soon beheaded by one of the band members using a sword. A stream of fake blood shot out of the figure’s neck after the sword chop. The band also eviscerated a Donald Trump figure during the concert.

Many on social media were aghast at the depictions of the mock political assassinations.

Despite the flood of attacks on X, the producers of the Chicago festival were unrepentant over the depictions of Trump and Musk’s murders.

“Like I know this is a rage bait engagement farming Twitter account, but ‘GWAR crossed a major line’ is one of the funniest f–king things I’ve ever heard,” the festival X account replied to one of the outraged comments.

One concerned X user added, “Listen I know they do this to every leader and even did Obama but after what happened with Charlie Kirk last week it’s just retarded timing.”

But Riot Fest officials replied, “Shut the fuck you dork ass loser.”

Many others, though, noted that Gwar has been staging fake murders of politicians and even cartoon characters for many years and Saturday’s show was no different than their usual fare.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston