Trump White House Celebrates Rosie O’Donnell Applying for Irish Citizenship: ‘Great News for America’

Left-wing comedian and former The View co-host Rosie O’Donnell is currently applying for Irish citizenship and the White House couldn’t be happier.

In an Australian newspaper interview the 63-year-old confirmed she is in “self-imposed (political exile)” in Ireland after she moved there to protest at the triumphant return of President Donald Trump.

The Commack, New York-born performer self-deported back in March to protect her “safety and sanity” she said at the time.

Now she looks one step closer to making it her permanent home.

“I am applying and about to be approved for my Irish citizenship as my grandparents were from there and that’s all you need,” she told the Sydney Daily Telegraph newspaper on Monday as she prepared for a tour Down Under.

“It will be good to have my Irish citizenship, especially since Trump keeps threatening to take away mine.”

“What great news for America!” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital about the revelation, as reported by the NY Post.

O’Donnell made clear in her latest interview in Australia she is scared of Trump and the future of the USA on his watch.

“What’s coming is fascism in the United States, pure and simple,” she told the publication. “Christian white nationalism, and that’s not democracy, and that’s not a democratic republic, and you know, that’s not who we are.”

She added: “I feel that if we let them continue on, we are doomed as a democracy.”