Snoop Dogg Features LGBTQ Couples in His Children’s Show After Criticizing Disney’s LGBTQ Content in ‘Lightyear’

Snoop Dogg will be partnering with the Gay, Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) to promote LGBTQ content in his children’s show not long after facing backlash for his comments calling out Disney over its LGBTQ content in Lightyear.

Snoop Dogg revealed his plans for YouTube animated series Doggyland during a discussion with The Voice alum Jeremy Beloate for a Spirit Day conversation; the two paired together for a song titled “Love is Love” that will be featured in the show. Per Variety:

In the children’s show, Beloate voices a puppy named Zippy, who joins the Doggyland pups to sing “Love Is Love,” a song that celebrates the love shared among families. Snoop, meanwhile, voices Bow Wizzle, one of the show’s main characters. “Our parents are different / No two are the same / But the one thing that’s for certain is the love won’t change,” the pups sing, as several same-sex couples appear on screen. “Families are special / They are so unique / Everybody’s got a purpose, more than what you see / We love you, parents / We love you so.”

“It’s a beautiful thing that kids can have parents of all walks and be shown love, to be taught what love is…being able to have parents from all walks of life, whether it be two fathers, two mothers, whatever it is, love is the key,” Snoop told Beloate.

The rapper added that the song is “teaching parenthood, it’s teaching the situation that kids and the world is going through right now in a beautiful way — through song, dance, melody — and just trying to get more understanding, clarity, on how we live and the way we live. And I felt like this music is a beautiful bridge to bring an understanding.”

“This is a program that we’ve been doing for years, where we involve kids, and these are things that kids have questions about. So now, hopefully, we can help answer these questions and help them to live a happy life and understand that love is love,” he added.

In a statement, Snoop said that he will be teaching the kids that “love always wins.”

“At the end of the day, it’s all about love — that’s what we’re teachin’ the kids with ‘Love Is Love.’ Partnering with GLAAD for Spirit Day just felt right, because spreading love and respect for everybody is what real gangstas do. We’re showin’ the next generation that kindness is cool, inclusion is powerful, and love always wins,” he said.

In August, the rapper revealed his misgivings with LGBTQ content for children during an interview on the It’s Giving podcast. The rapper referenced watching the Disney movie Lightyear with his grandchild and feeling uncomfortable when it showed a same-sex kiss between two women.

“Oh shit, I didn’t come in for this shit. I just came to watch the goddamn movie,’” Snoop Dogg recalled thinking. “It fucked me up. I’m, like, scared to go to the movies now. Y’all throwing me in the middle of shit that I don’t have an answer for.”

“These are kids,” he added. “We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

