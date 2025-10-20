Lesbian Boxing Icon Christy Martin Heavily Promotes Her Biopic as the LGBTQ Mob Attack Star Sydney Sweeney

Hollywood megastar Sydney Sweeney is excited for her starring role in the biopic Christy, about iconic lesbian boxer Christy Martin. However, social media users and LGBTQ+ hardliners are ripping the film for casting Sweeney, who is not a lesbian, in the starring role.

The film follows the life of boxer Christy Martin from her days as a closeted gay girl in West Virginia, who came out in high school and then went on to win the WBC female super welterweight title in 2009.

Sydney Sweeney has been cast to portray Martin in an upcoming biopic set for a November 7 opening.

Sweeney is almost unrecognizable in the role as she gained 30 pounds and underwent boxing training to better portray the fighter. She also cropped her famously long mane of blond hair and dyed in dark for the role.

In promoting the film, Sweeney told queer outlet Pinknews she hoped it would “open doors for others,” though gays are hardly an oppressed minority in Hollywood.

Sweeney also said Martin’s life inspired her during the filming.

“She has faced many challenges inside and outside the ring. I was blown away and inspired by her strength, her perseverance, and who she is as a woman,” she said.

“Having a character that has so many layers and depths, that’s a dream as an actor,” the star said, adding, “Then, on the physical side, I grew up kickboxing and grappling. I’m a very outdoorsy, athletic person, so to play a character that [required me] to transform myself was a dream. I loved every part of it.”

Many queer movie fans, though, are upset at Sweeney’s casting because the actress is not lesbian.

“Would’ve loved if they cast a lesbian woman who has lived this experience instead of casting a woman who is casted most of the time to pander to an audience of young men. Nothing about this casting choice makes any logical sense at all,” one Pink News fan wrote on Instagram.

Another presumably gay commenter wrote, “Wait she’s not for us.”

One wrote simply, “How about lesbians play as lesbians.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PinkNews (@pinknews)

Politics were brought up by another commenter, who said, “Nah not an Ally. No one wants a straight conservative to play a queer character.”

Meanwhile, the actual lesbian boxer is heavily pushing the film to her fans.

Now retired boxer, Christy Martin is thrilled with the movie and Sweeney’s performance.

Martin has been repeatedly promoting the film on her social media.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston