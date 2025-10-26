Avril Lavigne, Blink-182, Weezer Among Rockers at Politically Charged Las Vegas Concert: ‘Destroy American Fascism’

Rock stars including Avril Lavigne, Blink-182, Weezer, Simple Plan, The Offspring, and The Used, were among the artists to hit the stage in Las Vegas to express support for Palestine and denounce President Donald Trump’s administration.

The music groups were part of the “When We Were Young” concert held over a series of days earlier in October that cost fans a minimum of $425 a ticket and up.

Many of the artists involved expressly showed their support for Palestine and other left-wing political causes with anti-Trump slogans.

The artists mixed extreme, left-wing political messages with music. Used singer Bert McCracken, for instance, yelled “Freedom for fucking Palestine” from the stage, while Offspring guitarist donned a “No Kings” t-shirt. Meanwhile Story of the Year’s bassist Adam Russell wore a shirt with the message “Destroy American Fascism.” The band Used also unfurled a “Freedom for Palestine” flag during their set, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The event was chiefly sponsored by convenience store chain 7 Eleven, but a number of other companies include rideshare co. Lyft, beer maker Coors, Club Wyndham, Don Julio and many more.

The festival was launched in 2017 as annual concert featuring emo, pop-punk, and alternative rock bands from the early 2000s.

