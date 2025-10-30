Hailey Bieber Says Being Called ‘Trans’ Isn’t a Diss: ‘Some of the Most Beautiful Women in the World Are Trans’

Justin Bieber’s Wife, Hailey Bieber, recently noted that she is often called “trans” and body shamed when people want to “be mean.” She pushed back on the attacks in a recent podcast saying there’s nothing wrong with being called transgender.

Bieber appeared on the latest In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele podcast with host Own Thiele and revealed that haters on the Internet often resort to saying she looks like a “transgender” woman as a way to insult her. But she sees no reason that such a taunt is supposed to be a bad thing.

“When people are trying to be mean, they’re like, ‘She looks trans,’ and I’m like, ‘Why do you think it’s a diss?’” she explained. “As if being trans is a diss? Or like, some of the most beautiful women in the world and men in the world are trans? So I just don’t take that offensively at all.”

Hailey Bieber has long been a supporter of the LGBTQ+ causes. As Yahoo News recently noted, in 2023 she signed onto a letter calling on Mark Zuckerberg to end the “malicious” anti-trans rhetoric on social media.

But Bieber also said she and others are constantly subjected to body shaming by attackers online.

“Women go through so much with their bodies, and I feel like people just don’t have any empathy with that,” Bieber exclaimed. “It’s like, ‘Well, how do you know what is even going on with my body right now?’ Birth control is wild, periods are wild, what if I’m PMSing?”

Bieber is correct in that many Internet trolls use transgenderism as an insult against outspoken women.

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling, for one, noted that liberals who supposedly support the radical LGBTQ+ often use “trans” as an insult by saying she looks like a trans woman.

“Attention all men telling me I look like a trans woman: I’m sensing that this isn’t meant as a compliment. In fact, the implication seems to be that trans women look male, or odd, or ugly. This is appallingly transphobic and I’ll thank you to take your bigotry off my timeline,” she wrote on X in June.

