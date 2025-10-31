Charlemagne Tha God: It’s Time Schumer and Jeffries Face Primaries So Socialists Like Mamdani Can Have a Chance to Lead Democrats

Popular liberal radio host and podcaster Charlemagne Tha God used Comedy Central’s platform to call for Democrat leaders to face primaries so socialists like Zohran Mamdani could get their shot at leading the increasingly left-wing party.

Charlemagne made his call to arms during a stint on Wednesday’s The Daily Show in which he blasted House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D – NY) and Democrat Senate leader Chuck Schumer. He began his comments after playing a clip of Jeffries claiming that the Republicans are the “party of lawlessness and disorder.”

After the Jeffries clip, Charlemagne slammed the Democrat, asking “So why is Hakeem Jeffries talking like he’s Chuck E. Cheese Obama? Like, what are we doing? What are we doing? Come on, man. Come on!”

“Clearly, the Democrats don’t have the leaders they need to meet the moment,” he added. “OK, fine. Anyone who was a fan of sports knows, sometimes, you need a rebuilding year. OK, get some draft picks, develop young talent. And at some point, the old guys need to retire.”

Charlemagne then insisted that the Democrats need to start “picking exciting new candidates.”

He even blasted the candidacy of 77-year-old Maine Governor Janet Mills, who was reportedly “heavily recruited” by Chuck Schumer to run for Senate. As far as Charlemagne is concerned, Mills is worse than old news.

“This is the new candidate, OK? She shouldn’t be running for Senate. She should be throwing her Titanic necklace back into the ocean,” the podcaster carped.

Charlemagne went on to say that the whole leadership needs a “reboot” and even said no one wants to hear from ancients like Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

“That’s not the kind of leadership we’re looking for, OK?” he said. “These are the same Democratic leaders that shove their shitty candidates down our throats and say we have to support them because it’s vote blue no matter who. Hell, you did it after Joe Biden shat the bed in the debate.”

He also insisted that Democrat voters want candidates like Zohran Mamdani who want to disrupt our capitalist system.

“Democratic leaders never support candidates who might disrupt the capitalist system. But guess what? The current system isn’t working,” he insisted.

“Americans want it remodeled the way Trump is remodeling the East Wing,” he claimed.

“Dems act like they’ll get a cookie for being the most rational people in the room. No one cares. You’re trying to win voters, not get a signed headshot from [New York Times columnist] Ezra Klein,” he exclaimed.

“Democrats don’t understand how ready people are to act,” he said.

“If you can turn this energy into collective action, you can get shit done,” he insisted.

“If the Democrats can’t lead, we the people will take action in our own way — whether it’s protests, corporate boycotts, sit-ins, even a national worker’s strike,” he warned.

“Right now, America’s got all this ass,” the “Get Honest or Die Lying” author said of Schumer and Jeffries, “and I’m sorry to say, the Dems don’t know how to hit it right.”

“Maybe it’s time they get primaried and give someone else a chance to hit this ass,” he warned.

