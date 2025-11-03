‘SNL’ Star Michael Che: Racists Are ‘Celebrating’ Disruption of SNAP Benefits, Black Americans ‘Judged More Severely’ for Gaming the System

Saturday Night Live star Michael Che spoke out about the Democrat’s government shut down and the pause in food stamp benefits. Instead of placing blame for it on Democrats, Che went off on a rant about “racists.”

Che took to his Instagram account, which he titles “Che Thinks,” and went on the attack against the “racists” he says are attacking Americans on welfare.

“This SNAP freeze is really fucked up. And I keep seeing a lotta racist videos celebrating (mostly black) families not being able to buy groceries,” Che exclaimed.

Che then took aim at the “racists” he sees talking about the SNAP issue.

“There’s this weird idea that since some people have taken advantage of welfare benefits in the hood, NOBODY should receive help, at all?” he exclaimed before going on to slam America as unfair.

“This country is built on greedy motherfuckers taking shortcuts and gaming the system to their benefit, but for some reason, when poor people find a way to turn nickel into a dime, they’re judged more severely. Especially blacks,” he complained.

“I kno the while hustle is to hate each other here so we can fight in the comments and up our engagements. But lefts draw the line at feeding the poor,” he piously proclaimed.

Che ended his missive claiming that blacks are far more embarrassed to use food stamps than they are proud of it.

“I grew up on free cheese and powdered milk and waiting for your friends to leave the store so they won’t see me pay with stamps. That shit ain’t as glamorous as it sounds. I promise,” he insisted in closing.

Of course, the shutdown and the pause in SNAP benefits can be laid at the feet of the Democrats who have repeatedly refused to vote to pass a clean budget that isn’t chock full of payoffs to special interests.

President Trump has repeatedly said he does not want any pause on SNAP.

Trump said Friday he has instructed government lawyers to seek immediate court guidance on how to legally continue payments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) amid the ongoing government shutdown, as the program faces imminent funding delays while Democrats refuse to pass a clean spending bill.

“Our Government lawyers do not think we have the legal authority to pay SNAP with certain monies we have available, and now two Courts have issued conflicting opinions on what we can and cannot do,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I do NOT want Americans to go hungry just because the Radical Democrats refuse to do the right thing and REOPEN THE GOVERNMENT.”

