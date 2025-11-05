Watch: Stephen Colbert Claims He’s ‘More Conservative’ Than People Think

Left-wing CBS late-night TV host Stephen Colbert is claiming he is “more conservative” than people think, despite spending more than two decades on TV giving aid to extreme, far-left Democrat candidates, officials, and causes.

Colbert delivered his claim during an interview with GQ magazine.

“People perceive me as this sort of lefty figure,” the CBS late-night host said. “I think I’m more conservative than people think. I just happen to be talking about a government in extremis.”

Like all extremists, he claimed that what he is commenting on and advocating for is in response to a worst of times-styled situation.

“And, so, what I’m giving you is my reaction video to the day. And my reaction video is like ‘The Scream,’ in a way, but with jokes,” he added.

“It’s hard to have a balanced reaction to the idea of troops on streets of a city that actually is not undergoing an invasion,” he claimed, ignoring the millions of illegals that have literally invaded this country.

Colbert also used the occasion of the interview to claim that his network is pandering to Donald Trump and tearing down its news department to mollify the president.

“My reaction as a professional in show business is to go: That is the network’s decision,” said of the network’s decision to end his show.

But he then went on the attack, saying, “it is self-evident that that is damaging to the reputation of the network, the corporation, and the news division. So, it is unclear to me why anyone would do that other than to curry favor with a single individual.”

Last month Colbert boasted about being the guy who “helped raise $25 million for Joe Biden.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston