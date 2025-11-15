Hollywood legend Jon Voight is calling on President Donald Trump to “terminate” socialist Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral win in New York City to stop the Big Apple from becoming a “socialist crap city.”

In a video posted to X on Thursday, Voight warned that a Mamdani administration will turn New York City into a “forbidden place of darkness” and a “refugee shelter for the radical Muslim ideology.”

“The mayor that has taken over New York City is a Muslim that’s going to take down the city that never sleeps, the city of life’s dreams, this city that our ancestors brought forth in prosperity and greatness and liberty,” Voight said in his video. “This city will turn into a forbidden place of darkness — the blood, sweat and tears that the city of New York was built on. Will turn into a virtual refugee shelter for the radical Muslim ideology. This is now the most dangerous time for our citizens of New York. This mayor will destroy this city.”

WATCH:

He did not exactly explain how it might work, but the Midnight Cowboy star recommended that Mamdani’s election be “terminated immediately.”

“We are obligated to demand our rights for our private sanctuary, our businesses, our property, that we all have worked so hard for. And this 35-year-old mayor has no right dictating the rules of socialism, For a city built on our highest principles with brick and stone by hardworking Americans,” Voight insisted.

“This must be stopped and his mayoralty should be terminated immediately. You the people of the greatest city, New York, are in danger of losing your city to this communist fool,” he exclaimed.

Voight said that he believes only Trump can save New York City from itself.

“We, the people, have put our trust in the president of the United State, Donald J. Trump,” Voight insisted. “He and only he can stop this horror as this Mayor Mamdani will try to destroy New York’s wealth and turn it into a socialist crap city. Let this be a warning to the people.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston