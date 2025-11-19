Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Steals the Show in Elie Saab Emerald Gown for Dinner with Saudi Crown Prince

First Lady Melania Trump was elegantly mysterious in an emerald gown for a dinner in the East Room of the White House, where she and the president hosted the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

On Tuesday evening, Melania Trump, styled by Hervé Pierre, wore a strapless ruched coated jersey dress in a rich Absinthe green from Lebanese fashion powerhouse Elie Saab — an appropriate choice for dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince.

The gown, still available at Neiman Marcus, retails for $3,350.

Mrs. Trump kept the ensemble modest with only a pair of earrings from her personal jewelry collection and a pair of BB 105mm suede pumps from Manolo Blahnik, a staple of her White House wardrobe.

The Manolo Blahnik stilettos, also available at Neiman Marcus, retail for $895.

