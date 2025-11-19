Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Steals the Show in Elie Saab Emerald Gown for Dinner with Saudi Crown Prince

First Lady Melania Trump was elegantly mysterious in an emerald gown for a dinner in the East Room of the White House, where she and the president hosted the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.
On Tuesday evening, Melania Trump, styled by Hervé Pierre, wore a strapless ruched coated jersey dress in a rich Absinthe green from Lebanese fashion powerhouse Elie Saab — an appropriate choice for dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince.
The gown, still available at Neiman Marcus, retails for $3,350.
Mrs. Trump kept the ensemble modest with only a pair of earrings from her personal jewelry collection and a pair of BB 105mm suede pumps from Manolo Blahnik, a staple of her White House wardrobe.
The Manolo Blahnik stilettos, also available at Neiman Marcus, retail for $895.
US First Lady Melania Trump, accompanied by President Donald Trump, waits for the arrival of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman prior to a state dinner at the White House in Washington, DC on November 18, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 18: First lady Melania Trump prepares to greet Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on November 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting the Crown Prince for meetings aimed at strengthening economic and defense ties, including the U.S. sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump, accompanied by President Donald Trump, waits for the arrival of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman prior to a state dinner at the White House in Washington, DC on November 18, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump, from left, First Lady Melania Trump, and Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, during a ceremony at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. Trump said the US would sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, offering Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a prize he’s long cherished – even though many obstacles remain before he gets the stealthy planes. Photographer: Nathan Howard/Politico/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive to greet Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, not pictured, during a ceremony at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. Trump said the US would sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, offering Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a prize he’s long cherished – even though many obstacles remain before he gets the stealthy planes. Photographer: Nathan Howard/Politico/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump, from left, First Lady Melania Trump, and Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, during a ceremony at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. Trump said the US would sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, offering Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a prize he’s long cherished – even though many obstacles remain before he gets the stealthy planes. Photographer: Anna Rose Layden/Politico/Bloomberg via Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 18: U.S. President Donald Trump (C) escorts Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia (L) with first lady Melania Trump (R) as they arrive at a dinner held in the East Room of the White House on November 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting the Crown Prince for meetings aimed at strengthening economic and defense ties, including the U.S. sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump step out to welcome the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman prior to a state dinner at the White House in Washington, DC on November 18, 2025. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
US President Donald Trump, left, and First Lady Melania Trump arrive to greet Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, not pictured, during a ceremony at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. Trump said the US would sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, offering Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a prize he’s long cherished – even though many obstacles remain before he gets the stealthy planes. Photographer: Anna Rose Layden/Politico/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wait for the arrival of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman prior to a state dinner at the White House in Washington, DC on November 18, 2025. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump step out to welcome the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman prior to a state dinner at the White House in Washington, DC on November 18, 2025. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump step out to welcome the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman prior to a state dinner at the White House in Washington, DC on November 18, 2025. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wait for the arrival of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman prior to a state dinner at the White House in Washington, DC on November 18, 2025. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, from left, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. Trump said the US would sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, offering Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a prize he’s long cherished – even though many obstacles remain before he gets the stealthy planes. Photographer: Anna Rose Layden/Politico/Bloomberg
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 18: U.S. President Donald Trump, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, and first lady Melania Trump prepare to attend a dinner at the White House on November 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting the Crown Prince for meetings aimed at strengthening economic and defense ties, including the U.S. sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 18: U.S. President Donald Trump, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, and first lady Melania Trump prepare to attend a dinner at the White House on November 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting the Crown Prince for meetings aimed at strengthening economic and defense ties, including the U.S. sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
(L/R) Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk to the East Room of the White House for an official dinner in Washington, DC on November 18, 2025. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 18: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and first lady Melania Trump greet Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia at the White House on November 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting the crown prince for meetings aimed at strengthening economic and defense ties, including the U.S. sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wait for the arrival of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman prior to a state dinner at the White House in Washington, DC on November 18, 2025. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
The Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman (R) is welcomed by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to attend a state dinner at the White House in Washington, DC on November 18, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump, from right, First Lady Melania Trump, and Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, during a dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. Trump said the US would sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, offering Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a prize he’s long cherished – even though many obstacles remain before he gets the stealthy planes. Photographer: Anna Rose Layden/Politico/Bloomberg
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.