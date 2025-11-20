Cheryl Hines Flames Hollywood’s Fake ‘Inclusion’ Hypocrisy over Her Marriage to RFK Jr.

Actress Cheryl Hines blasted the hypocrisy of Hollywood elitists claiming that the are more inclusive and compassionate than everyone else even as they constantly indulge in vicious personal attacks themselves.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star says she has faced personal attacks from others in the entertainment industry because she is married to President Donald Trump’s Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy.

“I have compassion for those actors and entertainers who really want people to know where they stand morally, I suppose,” Hines told the Times of London. “[But] I’ve never been one of them. I’ve been a person who has not been politically inclined. But it is eye-opening to see people really wanting to tell you how much their morals do not line up with, say, the present administration, because they don’t like hate or judgment.”

“But then that’s exactly what they inflict on other people: ‘We’re inclusive. We like everybody regardless. Except her. She’s married to this guy and I don’t like that guy.'” Hines exclaimed.

The Emmy nominee, who married Kennedy in 2014, has previously said that she has been shunned by many of her former friends in Hollywood, including Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David, who actually introduced Hines to Kennedy.

Hines did say that she has no reason to expect a cold shoulder if she met any of them in person, adding, “If I saw Larry I would be happy to see him. I don’t know what the conversation would be like, but I think it would be perfectly fine.”

Hines has mentioned the shunning before. In October, she appeared on The Katie Miller Podcast and spoke of friends she has lost due to her marriage, Fox News reported.

“I have had some friends who are so emotional about politics that even me being married to Bobby is too much for them,” she said. “It’s too much emotionally to even have a friendship with me. They can’t be relaxed around me.”

Hines also says she has probably lost roles she might otherwise have landed.

“There are people that feel like they can’t separate the fact that I’m married to Bobby,” Hines said. “And there are also people in the entertainment industry coming up to me saying, ‘I really want to work with you.’ It’s a double-edged sword.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston