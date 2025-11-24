Charlie Sheen Blasts His Father Martin Sheen for Attacking Trump Right After He Brokered Gaza Peace Deal

Actor Charlie Sheen said his father’s criticism of President Donald Trump was poorly timed because the West Wing star’s attack came on the same day that Trump was the toast of the world due to his Gaza peace deal.

Charlie appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show and during the interview he noted that he told his father, famed Apocalypse Now star Martin Sheen, that his anti-Trump criticism was wrong at the wrong time.

The elder Sheen had chosen the same day that Trump was making history by brokering a peace deal in Gaza. Sheen went off on Trump (again) calling him a “non-human” who is “the biggest nothing in the world.” But Charlie said he was chagrined by the comments.

“His timing on that thing was really shitty, man,” the Major League star said of is father. “And I told him so.”

“But then I had to take a step back and we’d just gone through that whole thing with Kimmel with the freedom of speech. And so, I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, OK. No, own that.’ You know, because it’s the unpleasant things that we have to grant freedom to as well, right?” he explained.

“I was like, ‘Dad, the timing, the timing, man. You got to read the room.’ Ya know? Because [Trump] brokers the peace deal and the entire universe is celebrating, and Dad’s with Nicole Wallace [trashing Trump’.” He added, “But he could have done that, like, on Wednesday.”

“Not when we just created peace in the Middle East,” Kelly quipped.

“Just that, yeah!” Sheen replied.

Sheen went on to say that he made a conscious decision to start hearing both side of the story about politics and it changed his outlook. And he blamed the “legacy media” for its propaganda and called the mainstream press “state-run media” for leading him astray and causing him to blindly hate Trump and conservatives.

“Enough of that, I’m gonna change the channel, hear some different voices, and do the research, and the things that I discovered and the things that I really unearthed. Um, you know, it was just, it was not just one of those moments. It was like months of those moments of oh my gosh,” he said of his journey away from the radical left.

“And I felt really stupid. I don’t have a fancier way to describe it. I felt really stupid,” he said when he came to realize he had been propagandized by the left.

“Yeah. just some of the stuff I’d bought into, and some of the stuff I was worshiping, and some of the people I was hating because I was told I was supposed to,” he exclaimed.

