Watch — Bill Maher Slams Left-Wing Media with Lara Trump: ‘I Don’t Give Quarter to Leftists Who Constantly Downgrade America’

HBO host Bill Maher is blasting the mainstream media for its left-wing bias and celebrating CBS for bringing in former Free Press founder Bari Weiss to right its news division ship.

Maher welcomed Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump onto his Club Random podcast this week and they talked about the political and societal interference China is engaging in here in the U.S.A..

The podcast host, though, also blasted the liberals that are giving aide to said interference, and added, “I don’t give any quarter to the leftists who just constantly downgrade America.”

“It’s another reason why they hate me. I mean, this is what I said to him – your father-in-law in the text. It’s like, you know, if I’m so captured by the lunatic left, why do they hate me, too?” Maher exclaimed.

He also admitted that he has developed a fanbase “in the middle” who “have had enough of people in their bubble” including those in the “old” news media.

“You know, I find it very frustrating that I cannot get the full story anywhere in the old media. It’s very – I mean, I love the new Free Press,” Maher said. “My girl Bari Weiss who started that and now she runs CBS. You know, you’re seeing a change there that’s more fair.”

Maher added that he is not the least bit alarmed that NPR and PBS might be endangered.

“I mean, I’ve been very tough on the media and the biases is and I cry no tears we’re losing NPR and PBS,” he said.

He even added that he sees no reason that the Kennedy Center needs to exist.

