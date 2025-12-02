Hollywood Power Players Lining Up Behind Gavin Newsom 2028: ‘Fighter We Need,’ ‘Take No Sh*t from Trump’

Deep pocket Hollywood heavyweights are starting to line up to donate and back the far-left California Governor Gavin Newsom’s bid for the Democrat nomination for president in 2028, according to reports.

“He’s a fighter, that’s what we need!” a long-time Democrat donor who wanted to stay anonymous said of Newsom, according to Deadline. “I just wish more Democrats, like Schumer and the leadership (in Congress), would emulate him, not take any shit from Trump,” the donor added.

Democratic insider James Costos, for instance, told Deadline that “Enthusiasm by L.A. donors is very strong and very encouraging, big checks are being written” for Democrat politics. “It was a slow build early on as we recovered from the loss in November, but there has been momentum building, No Kings events, legal wins, the Kimmel effect, resistance growing and it’s turning into clear ways to fight back against the administration’s overreach and organize to win in 2026 and 2028,” he added.

Another donor told Deadline that most big dollar donors “want to make sure they are on the Newsom train if it takes off.”

“Everybody wants to find the person they think could win,” added Democrat political consultant Mathew Littman.

Also, according to activist and left-wing political strategist Donna Bojarsky, Newsom has correctly identified the “zeitgeist and spirit” of left-wing voters and supporters with his attacks on Trump and his effort to push the gerrymandering of the state’s congressional districts with Proposition 50.

“No one wants to really dive into the presidential race yet, but I think people are deeply impressed, and curious to see how the next months go,” Bojarsky said.

But even as Newsom has been a leading rump critic, Trump will not be on the ballot in 2028, so it remains to be seen if he can translate his shrill and often baseless attacks on Trump into opposition to whoever becomes the GOP’s frontrunner late next year.

