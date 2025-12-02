Hollywood Power Players Lining Up Behind Gavin Newsom 2028: ‘Fighter We Need,’ ‘Take No Sh*t from Trump’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Gavin Newsom and Anna Wintour attend Vogue Wor
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue
Warner Todd Huston

Deep pocket Hollywood heavyweights are starting to line up to donate and back the far-left California Governor Gavin Newsom’s bid for the Democrat nomination for president in 2028, according to reports.

“He’s a fighter, that’s what we need!” a long-time Democrat donor who wanted to stay anonymous said of Newsom, according to Deadline. “I just wish more Democrats, like Schumer and the leadership (in Congress), would emulate him, not take any shit from Trump,” the donor added.

Democratic insider James Costos, for instance, told Deadline that “Enthusiasm by L.A. donors is very strong and very encouraging, big checks are being written” for Democrat politics. “It was a slow build early on as we recovered from the loss in November, but there has been momentum building, No Kings events, legal wins, the Kimmel effect, resistance growing and it’s turning into clear ways to fight back against the administration’s overreach and organize to win in 2026 and 2028,” he added.

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference at Raleigh Studios unveiling a vast expansion of California’s Film and Television Credit Program on October 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced a proposal which would expand the program to $750 million annually, a major increase from the $330 million currently allocated, amid sluggish film and TV productions in Hollywood and across California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

January 08: California Governor Gavin Newsom, left, surveys damage in Pacific Palisades with CalFire’s Nick Schuler, center, and State Senator Alex Padilla during the Palisades Fire on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, in Pacific Palisades, CA. (Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Another donor told Deadline that most big dollar donors “want to make sure they are on the Newsom train if it takes off.”

“Everybody wants to find the person they think could win,” added Democrat political consultant Mathew Littman.

Also, according to activist and left-wing political strategist Donna Bojarsky, Newsom has correctly identified the “zeitgeist and spirit” of left-wing voters and supporters with his attacks on Trump and his effort to push the gerrymandering of the state’s congressional districts with Proposition 50.

“No one wants to really dive into the presidential race yet, but I think people are deeply impressed, and curious to see how the next months go,” Bojarsky said.

But even as Newsom has been a leading rump critic, Trump will not be on the ballot in 2028, so it remains to be seen if he can translate his shrill and often baseless attacks on Trump into opposition to whoever becomes the GOP’s frontrunner late next year.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.